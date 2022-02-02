3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

Charming Dundee home is ready for its new owners. This 1 1/2 Story Beauty is priced to sell!! It features Laminate Flooring in the Kitchen, Living room, Bedroom/Office and sunroom. Updated windows on 2nd Floor and sunroom. Maintenance free vinyl siding, fenced back yard, oversized one car detached garage, roof 2018, Water Heater 2018, HVAC 2015, New interior paint in office, media room, stairs and upstairs sitting area. New driveway and sidewalk and front steps. Priced below assessed value! Don't let this one get away!