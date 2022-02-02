 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $215,000

Charming Dundee home is ready for its new owners. This 1 1/2 Story Beauty is priced to sell!! It features Laminate Flooring in the Kitchen, Living room, Bedroom/Office and sunroom. Updated windows on 2nd Floor and sunroom. Maintenance free vinyl siding, fenced back yard, oversized one car detached garage, roof 2018, Water Heater 2018, HVAC 2015, New interior paint in office, media room, stairs and upstairs sitting area. New driveway and sidewalk and front steps. Priced below assessed value! Don't let this one get away!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign
Huskers

Herbie Husker no longer uses the OK sign

The Anti-Defamation League said that the OK sign is usually "innocuous and harmless" but that some white supremacists have adopted it, prompting Nebraska to make a small change to its mascot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert