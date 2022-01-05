 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $220,000

Come see this newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bathroom house in Rose Hill with awesome curb appeal!!! Completely new floors drywall new heating and cooling system, Just to mention a few. A must see. Great fence back yard with mature landscaping great for entertaining and the best part is that you're within walking distance to Benson Business District Stop by today.

