3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $225,000

Here it is!! That hard to find well updated Aksarben area bungalow style home. Gleaming hardwood floors and a fireplace greet you as you enter the living room of this cozy home and continue into the dining room. The hardwood floors continue through out both main floor bedrooms. The updated main bath has new ceramic tile tub/shower walls, new vanity and new stool with the original vintage tile floor. The eat-in kitchen has been completely remodeled with new cabinets, new quartz counter tops and back splash plus updated SS appliances including a dishwasher. The upstairs dormer area offers plenty of additional living space for home office, den, studio, etc. The lower level offers an additional, large finished room, a 1/2 bath and plenty of storage. Additional details included updated HVAC, an over -sized one car garage, new front deck and a fenced backyard with alley access. Fresh interior paint throughout. Washer & dryer included.