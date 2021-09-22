 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $229,000

This amazing ranch located in historic Dundee area, modern renovations throughout. Open concept floor plan with 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious master bedrooms offers 3/4 bath. Basement partially finished, can be used as a non conforming bedrooms. Refinished hardwood floors. Alley access to the back yard. Hablamos Español!!!

