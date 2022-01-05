 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $230,000

This 1.5 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Great house newly remodeled with completely new basement. Basement finish has an extra non-conforming bedroom and full bathroom. New floors and walls thru out the house and that's just the inside. It has an oversized garage that can fit an RV and inviting entrance that leads into a bedroom and beautiful hardwood floors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert