3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $235,000

DUPLEX in Lil Italy. Nicely updated duplex (2 homes on 1 lot) near downtown. 721 unit has been updated with SS appliances + laundry, new bath, new kitchen, flooring, paint, plumbing and electrical. 721 1/2 unit (back building) has been updated as well - new kitchen, bath, plumbing, HVAC, Laundry, flooring & paint. Currently rented m/m so new owner has options. Highly desirable area near all the new Little Italy attractions. Easy access to downtown, Lil Bohemia, parks, etc. AMA

