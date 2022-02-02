3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $245,000

Fall in love with this charming home with a spacious floor plan and character throughout. Newer roof, gutters, some windows, dishwasher, gas insert (fireplace) and garage door. Furnace 2021, AC 2015, water heater 2012 and radon mitigation. Spacious bedrooms with newer ceiling fans. New carpet and some lighting fixtures. Spacious screen porch and sun room leading to deck. Lower level workroom. All appliances including washer and dryer. Ample storage. So much to love about this wonderful home and perfect location minutes to park and Dundee.