3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $250,000

Don't miss this updated 2.5 story home on a corner lot near popular Dundee. This home features hardwood flooring throughout the main level, a remodeled kitchen with ample cabinets, a new 1/2 bath on main level, new Pella windows, updated electrical, high efficiency HVAC, new plumbing throughout, 4 year old roof, vinyl siding, fenced backyard with newer deck and a two car detached garage. Great location, just a short walk to the heart of Dundee with shopping, dining and entertainment.