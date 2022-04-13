3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $255,000

Dundee Charmer!!!! Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home located in the heart of Dundee. This home has so many updates which include high impact 50 year Davinci shingles on the roof, new siding on the garage, this house has 2 furnaces and 2 a/c units both new, new water line, vinyl windows, updated subway tile in the shower, window wraps, gutters, new retaining wall next to the garage and so much more. Schedule your showing today this won't last long!