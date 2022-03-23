 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $275,000

So much to love about this Hanscom area home! Beautiful, original woodwork well maintained throughout the home! Main floor has ample space showcasing front living room, separate dining area and a family room/den/ 4th bedroom with a large kitchen that also has dining space! 3 bedrooms upstairs and even more space with a finished loft on 3rd floor! Primary bedroom features your own oasis with a walkout deck! Basement is a fantastic storage area or can finish to your liking. Large corner lot with 2 car garage! So much opportunity to make this home a showstopper! Owners have decided to move to move to be closer to be family, and hope you will love this home as much as they did! AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert