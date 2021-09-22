 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $275,000

OPEN HOUSE Sept 5th 1-4pm. Little Italy transformed into an amazing new home. MOVE IN READY - All updated from roof to basement! Kitchen boasts all new modern cabinets, granite counters, farmhouse sink, new SS appliances. Three(3) bathrooms - all beautifully updated. RARE two (2+) car garage recently built. Basement rec room space great for man cave, media room, play room, etc. -- complete with 1/2 bath. Primary bedroom features a private balcony with view of downtown. Relax and enjoy your 2 minute commute downtown! AMA

