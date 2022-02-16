 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $284,950

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $284,950

All offers considered Monday 2/14. Jewel of a brick tudor. Updated and stylish throughout. Inviting the minute you open the front door. Terrific floor plan with spacious living/dining room combination. Kitchen refreshed by current owners: new counter tops, backsplash, hardware & fixtures; check out the sink faucet. Bathroom refreshed as well. One of a kind second floor suite w/ vaulted ceiling - WOW! English garden inspired backyard. Metcalf Park nearby. Prime! Blackout curtains in baby room do not stay. Newer furnace and AC.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert