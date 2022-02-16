3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $284,950

All offers considered Monday 2/14. Jewel of a brick tudor. Updated and stylish throughout. Inviting the minute you open the front door. Terrific floor plan with spacious living/dining room combination. Kitchen refreshed by current owners: new counter tops, backsplash, hardware & fixtures; check out the sink faucet. Bathroom refreshed as well. One of a kind second floor suite w/ vaulted ceiling - WOW! English garden inspired backyard. Metcalf Park nearby. Prime! Blackout curtains in baby room do not stay. Newer furnace and AC.