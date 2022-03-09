So much to love about this Hanscom area home! Beautiful, original woodwork well maintained throughout the home! Main floor has ample space showcasing front living room, separate dining area and a family room/den/ 4th bedroom with a large kitchen that also has dining space! 3 bedrooms upstairs and even more space with a finished loft on 3rd floor! Primary bedroom features your own oasis with a walkout deck! Basement is a fantastic storage area or can finish to your liking. Large corner lot with 2 car garage! So much opportunity to make this home a showstopper! Owners have decided to move to move to be closer to be family, and hope you will love this home as much as they did! AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
In Humphrey, a town of 900, two schools a half-block apart will send three teams to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments this week.
Former Nebraska men's basketball guard Dylan Talley died Friday at the age of 32, according to a tweet by his former coach and current NU assistant Doc Sadler.
Nebraska's defensive coordinator needs to find the "best 11." With several key pieces gone, how well has NU recruited on defense? We’re about to find out.
After a 5-25 record, UNO has fired men's basketball coach Derrin Hansen, who led the program for 17 seasons in Division II and Division I.
Nebraska ran low on energy, fouls to give and useful bodies in Madison. And it still ran home with a win. The Huskers beat No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday at the Kohl Center.
Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor have all used University of Nebraska logos or imagery in ads. The university would like them to cut it out.
Check out the schedule for the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.
Anthony Washington now sees his devotion to his gang as a “false idolization” that helped steer him to prison.