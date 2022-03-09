3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,000

So much to love about this Hanscom area home! Beautiful, original woodwork well maintained throughout the home! Main floor has ample space showcasing front living room, separate dining area and a family room/den/ 4th bedroom with a large kitchen that also has dining space! 3 bedrooms upstairs and even more space with a finished loft on 3rd floor! Primary bedroom features your own oasis with a walkout deck! Basement is a fantastic storage area or can finish to your liking. Large corner lot with 2 car garage! So much opportunity to make this home a showstopper! Owners have decided to move to move to be closer to be family, and hope you will love this home as much as they did! AMA