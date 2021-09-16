 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,375

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,375

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $285,375

Welcome to Richland Homes Brand New line of homes called The Element Collection located in the newest Gretna School District - Hills of Aspen Creek - 180th & Cornhusker Road. THE SLATE Farmhouse! Spacious, yet functional brand new homes to fit the niche those who desire to build their brand new home under $300K. This homes offers 3 beds, 2.5 baths & 2 car garage with 1897 fsf.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert