3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

This all brick 1.5 story is full of character with numerous updates throughout, beautiful woodwork & wood flooring. It's shockingly quiet in the recently painted interior, and both bathrooms are recently updated. Almost 400 sq ft of primary bedroom space in the upper level. Finished basement with storage. 2 car garage not on 60th St. 2 covered porches to enjoy spring evenings on, and just wait til the landscaping grows in for the season! Within walking distance to Aksarben, Stinson Park and recently rebuilt Belle Ryan Elementary.

