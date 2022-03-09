 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $299,000

Open Sunday 3/6/22 from 3-5. This one has a lot of character throughout & is in a great sought after location! New stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, freshly painted interior, two bathrooms have been remodeled & it's ready for new owners to come in & make it their home.

