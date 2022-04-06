3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $299,000

Lots of potential in this 1913 home. Three bedrooms and two bath areas (full and 3/4). Nice deck off the back. Good-sized rooms. Fireplace in living room. Non-conforming room and family room in basement. Appliances stay, as does large work bench in basement. Some newer windows. Original front door with beveled glass. Great single-family home or investment property. Skylight and large, sunny window in upstairs bath.