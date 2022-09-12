 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $299,500

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Introducing THE TOWNHOMES OF VILLAGE POINTE 2 STORY TOWNHOME. Affordable living with high end finishes. GRANITE standard throughout, ALL APPLIANCES including washer/dryer INCLUDED. open living/dining/kitchen with large pantry. 3 bedrooms, laundry and storage upstairs. LVT and QUARTZ upgrades available.

