Lots of potential in this 1913 home. Three bedrooms and two bath areas (full and 3/4). Nice deck off the back. Good-sized rooms. Fireplace in living room. Non-conforming room and family room in basement. Appliances stay, as does large work bench in basement. Some newer windows. Original front door with beveled glass. Great single-family home or investment property. Skylight and large, sunny window in upstairs bath.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
Huskers coach Scott Frost said Thursday that third-year receiver and Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts is not practicing and his future with NU is unclear.
Frost has a right to be fatigued by skill players who don’t practice well or at all. So the Husker staff is not trying to motivate them when they praise walk-ons. That's real, Sam McKewon writes.
Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts discussed working toward a “negotiated resolution” on the potential NCAA violations, making $350,000 in alcohol sales at the Big Ten wrestling meet and more on the radio.
Mark Whipple and Scott Frost are meshing their two offenses together, try to find what will work, and keep the terminology and signals simple. This marriage has to work fairly fast, writes Tom Shatel.
Parks built over roadways. A streetcar link to Council Bluffs. Turning elevated I-480 into a surface street. Omaha business leaders have a big plan to bring more people and jobs to the urban core.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott has agreed to a contract extension that’s likely to keep him in Omaha for many years to come, a source confirmed to The World-Herald Wednesday.
Nebraska football has a lot of holes to fill, but new material to fill them with. There's a lot to prove. But the sun will come up, writes Tom Shatel, adding "don't quote me on that."
U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.
Nebraska passed the halfway point of spring workouts Thursday and continues to practice without multiple players who will figure prominently into next season.