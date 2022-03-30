 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

Lots of potential in this 1913 home. Three bedrooms and two bath areas (full and 3/4). Nice deck off the back. Good-sized rooms. Fireplace in living room. Non-conforming room and family room in basement. Appliances stay, as does large work bench in basement. Some newer windows. Original front door with beveled glass. Great single-family home or investment property. Skylight and large, sunny window in upstairs bath.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry announced his resignation Saturday, two days after being convicted on three felonies and one day after top leaders called for his resignation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert