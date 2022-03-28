3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $317,863

Model Home- NOT FOR SALE - Richland Homes presents the first model in the ELEMENT COLLECTION - THE COBALT. A true & practical, Two Story offering, 3 bed/2.5 bath, a large 2nd floor Laundry Room large enough for a Folding Table, & a Double car garage. Enjoy the smart home features offered in the home and the ability to add a few more as well. Hills of Aspen Creek, a Gretna subdivision, has a variety of lots to choose from, including the hard to find, stunning and private, walk out-tree lined lots. You may Tour the model during scheduled model hours every Thur-Sun 1-4pm to find out more info.