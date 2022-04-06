 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $330,000

***COUNTRY CLUB NEIGHBORHOOD-REAR 2 CAR GARAGE***3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, ALL BRICK 1.5 Story. Hard wood floors throughout! Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large formal dining room. 9' MAIN FLOOR CEILINGS. Fireplace with built in cabinets and shelves. OPEN living room and kitchen area. MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. 3/4 MASTER BATHROOM with NEWER tile floor. Balcony off of 3rd bedroom. AMAZING BRICK PAVER SIDEWALK AND PATIOS! Enclosed and covered front porch. AC, furnace and roof new in 2018. Deep lot and much more! AMA.

