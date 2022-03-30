3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000

Contract Pending w/contingency until 4/1, Back-up offers being accepted. Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath midtown Morton Meadows 1.5 story beauty with ALL NEW 2 car driveway, covered front porch, windows, gutters, HVAC & water heater. Step inside & savor light filled old world craftsmanship & charming architecture of days gone by w/hardwood floors, built-ins, original trim & fireplace. Appreciate the modern amenities, updated finishes, newer SS appliances w/granite, NEW REBATH main floor bath. French doors leading to NEW covered deck overlooking hot tub & backyard. Generous master, light filled HUGE 2nd floor bedroom with sitting area. LL family room w/playroom & NEW roomy ¾ bath, great storage. 2 car, fully fenced. Easy access to Blackstone, Midtown Crossing & Downtown. AMA