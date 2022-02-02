 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $345,000

Amazing, Light, Bright, Unique Design On A Little Over An Acre Of Land W/Trees, 3 Car Garage & Shop! You Will Be Inspired By The 2 Story Wall of Windows And Wood Burning Stand Alone Fire Place! The Vaulted Ceiling In The Family Room Will Be A Delight For Quiet Evenings With The Fire Going While Reading A Book And Watching For Wild Life! A Little Touch Of Heaven On The Edge Of Omaha! Beautiful Oak Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar, All Appliances, New Flooring And More! Large Dining Room For Evening Get Togethers W/Friends And Family! Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceiling And French Doors Overlooking The Family Room! The 3 Car Garage Has A Separate Entry Area! There Is Another Storage Area In The Back, Besides The Heated And Cooled Shop!! Also, Main Floor Laundry Room! Pre Inspected

