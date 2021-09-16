 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $355,000

Model Home, Not for sale. At this price, basement unfinished. Birch cabinets, walk-in pantry, tile back splash, wood floors in kitchen, granite counters, walk-in ceramic shower in master bath, 2 shower heads, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Open Sunday 1-4.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert