3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $358,166

Model Home Not For Sale - come see us and let us build one tailored for you. Come discover what beautiful, carefree VILLA living is all about! This beautiful Richland Adore Craftsman ranch plan offers a wonderful package of standard features that sets us apart! Standards include James Hardie siding, trees front and back, sprinkler system, superior insulation package & stylish, appealing choice of elevations. Interior features include arched openings, 9' main floor ceiling, open floor plans, quartz counters in kitchen w/soft close drawers, designer light packages & so much more. Monthly HOA of $375 Quarterly provides snow removal, mowing and trash pickup. Imagine what your lifestyle could include with the free time you'll enjoy! DIRECTIONS: DO NOT USE GPS! 180th & Cornhusker, North to Palisades Drive, West to 183rd Ave, South to Prestwick Ave, Right to models. These directions are due to road construction.