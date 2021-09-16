Model Home Not For Sale - come see us and let us build one tailored for you. Come discover what beautiful, carefree VILLA living is all about! This beautiful Richland Harmony ranch plan offers a wonderful package of standard features that sets us apart! Standards include James Hardie siding, trees front and back, sprinkler system, superior insulation package & stylish, appealing choice of elevations. Interior features include arched openings, 9' main floor ceiling, open floorplans, quartz counters in kitchen w/soft close drawers, designer light packages & so much more. Let us tailor a home for you with our many feature and options. Quarterly HOA dues are $375 and provide snow removal, mowing and trash pickup. Imagine what your lifestyle could include with the free time you'll enjoy! 180th & Cornhusker, North to Palisades Drive, West to 183rd Ave, South to Prestwick Ave, Right to models.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $376,471
