3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $395,000

Absolutely charming, brick English Tudor in historic Country Club . Walk in the front door to a beautiful living room with vaulted/beamed ceiling and gorgeous stone fireplace(gas w/remote control). Incredible wood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has newer appliances and granite counters. Primary bedroom on 2nd level with sitting area and 3/4 bath w/marble shower. Travel back to a more romantic era. Access the lower level from the kitchen or from the exterior brick passageway. Built in 1929 as a speakeasy, the bar, some lighting and the wood stove(not used by this owner) are original. The basement and garage have unexpectedly high ceilings, making both very functional. The exterior living space is welcoming with a large composite deck, landscaped/ fenced back yard. Top it off with these newer updates: concrete porch, limestone retaining wall, sprinkler system in front, 1/23. Pre-inspection report available.