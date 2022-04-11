3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,025

Richland Bliss Colonial walkout ranch villa with great front porch. Standard features incl. Hardie Board siding, trees front & back, sprinkler system, superior insulation package, arched openings, 9' main floor ceiling, open floorplan, quartz counters in kitchen w/soft close drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Walkout lower level offers large carpeted rec room with bar rough-in, conforming 3rd bedroom and ¾ bathroom. Quarterly HOA dues are $375 and provide snow removal, mowing & trash pickup. Fences are allowed. Imagine what your lifestyle could include with the free time you'll enjoy! Estimated completion May, 2023 - call for directions. Pictures are of similar home already built.