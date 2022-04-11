Richland Bliss Colonial walkout ranch villa with great front porch. Standard features incl. Hardie Board siding, trees front & back, sprinkler system, superior insulation package, arched openings, 9' main floor ceiling, open floorplan, quartz counters in kitchen w/soft close drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Walkout lower level offers large carpeted rec room with bar rough-in, conforming 3rd bedroom and ¾ bathroom. Quarterly HOA dues are $375 and provide snow removal, mowing & trash pickup. Fences are allowed. Imagine what your lifestyle could include with the free time you'll enjoy! Estimated completion May, 2023 - call for directions. Pictures are of similar home already built.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $400,025
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan has taken her name out of the running for the superintendent position in Fairfax, Virginia.
Charles Thompson delivered the Huskers one of their biggest heartbreaks. Now his son Casey is NU's quarterback, and old glories and regrets won’t matter in September. Nebraska is Team Thompson now.
Nebraska's spring game format will officially pit the Husker offense against its defense, a NU spokesman confirmed on Friday.
Nebraska will be TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis' first official visit, and he would be a major addition at a position of need for the Huskers — defensive end.
Upwards of 30 offered recruits/commits, including national No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola and top transfer portal prospect Ochaun Mathis, were on the sidelines during the Huskers' spring game.
The 22-year-old man charged with causing the fiery crash near 192nd and F Streets that killed two Gretna women has posted bail.
Nebraska officials said 46,000 tickets had been sold for the spring game as of Monday — just over half of Memorial Stadium's capacity. That might raise eyebrows about fans' excitement level.
A man was driving a pickup over 100 mph and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.
It's a huge weekend for Husker football. Lots of recruiting visitors — perhaps more than Nebraska might get for any regular season game — who want to see what Big Red football has to offer.
Increasing student misbehavior — fights in hallways, assaults to staff, smoking in bathrooms, skipping class and more — continues to hinder learning and staff retention at the Omaha Public Schools.