 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $414,500

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $414,500

This is a great ranch home-the Dylan XL plan by Lane Building Corp. Front porch with columns, entry open to great room, dining and kitchen. Kitchen island and huge pantry, SS appliances, solid surface counters, trash rollout. PLVT throughout main living area. Drop zone and nice sized laundry room. Primary bedroom with 3/4 bath and large walk-in closet. Time to choose amenities and colors.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert