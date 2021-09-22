3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $415,000

This beautiful brick 2 story home has it all. Original wood floors, spiral staircase, large primary bedroom with 2 walk in closets and it is located close to parks, hospitals, college, shopping and entertainment. You will enjoy the private front porch, sunroom, large family and dining room and custom kitchen. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and extra space on each level of the home make this home a must see. Kitchen, main floor bathroom and primary bedroom have been freshly painted to welcome you home.ama