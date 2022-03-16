3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $425,000

Absolutely beautiful Morton Meadows home is one of the largest homes in the neighborhood, and is built for entertaining. This corner lot, full brick stunner features mature trees, gorgeous landscaping and a huge rear patio. But don't let the landscaping scare you, as most are perennials that require little care. Inside you will find oversized rooms and lots of natural light. Main floor features a big family and dining rooms, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath still appointed w/ classic, original tile work, remodeled kitchen w/ Dacor appliances (incl. double ovens and warming drawer) and sun porch that begs for you to drink your coffee on it. The primary suite is like nothing you will find in the area, w/ FIVE closets, FOUR of them walk-in, and including a cedar closet, a large en-suite bathroom with jetted tub next to a fireplace and a huge shower w/ body rinse heads. The basement has a large living space, den/office, wine cellar, and whole house stereo system that stays. Tons of storage!