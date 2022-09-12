 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $433,415

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $433,415

Model Home Not For Sale - Richland Harmony Farmhouse Ranch villa with great front porch. Standard features incl. Hardie Board siding, trees front & back, sprinkler system, superior insulation package, arched openings, 9' main floor ceiling, open floorplan, quartz counters in kitchen w/soft close drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Walkout lower level offers large carpeted rec room with bar rough-in, conforming 3rd bedroom and ¾ bathroom. Quarterly HOA dues are $375 and provide snow removal, mowing & trash pickup. Fences are allowed. Imagine what your lifestyle could include with the free time you'll enjoy! Pictures are of similar home already built.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert