Delightful ranch plan on large flat lot in quiet neighborhood. Ceiling beams in entry. Enjoy the open great room to kitchen for gatherings. PLVT flooring in main living area for easy maintenance. Kitchen arranged with island, apron sink and pantry. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, gas range. Great room hosts a 'Cosmo' fireplace wrapped with stone, shaker mantle adorned with shiplap above. Primary quite complete with two sinks, tiled shower, and a large walk-in closet. bedrooms 2 and 3 both have walk-in closets. Drop zone with cabinet, bench and hooks. Nice plan!