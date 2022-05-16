Fall 2022 completion. Walkout ranch nestled in this great centrally located neighborhood backing to the treeline. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: great rm ceiling vaults to 13', LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $480,862
Related to this story
Most Popular
After losing her shoe, Talaya Crawford hollered for officials to stop the race. Despite the other girls having about a 20-meter lead, she kept running and overtook the other runners to win the heat.
Omaha Public Schools is projecting nearly 700 teachers to leave the district. The departures follow a national staff shortage in public schools around the U.S.
In the hard-fought race Republican voters Tuesday gave the edge to Gov. Ricketts’ preferred candidate: University of Nebraska Regent and Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and Creighton coach Greg McDermott took an evening off from recruiting to surprise a friend — Julie Voss, an administrative assistant for Iowa State basketball since 1977.
The first installment of the docuseries “Day By Day: The Rise” is as direct and raw as those teams, writes Tom Shatel. In that sense, it serves that unforgettable Husker era well.
Keonilei Akana, who was one of Nebraska volleyball’s top servers and defensive players last season, announced she is transferring to Texas on Friday.
Political observers say there was more at play in Jim Pillen's victory in the GOP gubernatorial primary than former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Charles Herbster.
Just before Nebraska football is set to host a key defensive line transfer from Alabama, it extended a scholarship offer one of top remaining junior college defensive linemen — Taylor Lewis.
Dylan Raiola, Nebraska's top QB target for the 2024 recruiting class — and the son of a former Husker All-American — picked Ohio State on Monday night.
Mayor Jean Stothert is proposing to annex three areas near city limits that would add 177 acres to Omaha.