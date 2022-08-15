Summer completion. Walkout ranch nestled in this great centrally located neighborhood backing to the treeline. Our most popular layout that takes advantage of every inch in this well laid out 3 bedroom plan. Some of the features include: great rm ceiling vaults to 13', LVP throughout the main living areas, granite countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, upgraded windows and doors, upgraded appliances, composite deck and much more. Pics of similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $484,462
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman spotted Alex Jones at the Cottonwood Hotel in Blackstone and decided to record her conversation with him, she said.
It's going to take chemistry. It’s going to take leadership. It’s going to take time. That illustrates the challenge ahead for Casey Thompson. And why he looks like the right man at the right time.
Nebraska will fly all 110 of its training camp participants to Ireland. That means hard choices for playing time — none tougher than the one Scott Frost and Bryan Applewhite face with running backs.
Three people sustained serious burns after an 'electrical incident' at the Google data center in Council Bluffs.
This first volleyball installment of The World-Herald’s Super Six consists of players who have one thing in common — motivation. Get to know the six standout athletes.
The Big Ten may win big with Fox, CBS and NBC, writes Sam McKewon, but takes a risk spurning ESPN which, for all its flaws, loves and knows college football.
For the 2022 Football Super Six, we picked the six guys who can dominate and change a game. And, as it turned out, we picked six guys who reflect the changing nature of high school football.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony theft after she was accused of stealing more than $37,000 in about a month's time at an Omaha convenience store.
An offseason question mark — Nebraska's defensive line — is now potential exclamation point on the Huskers' defense. Sam McKewon takes a look at how it happened.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab has been trying to corral ducks and geese after an accident near 171st and West Center Road caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.