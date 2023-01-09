*MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* Brand new ranch plan from Lane Building Corp. called "Aspen Grove." Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Sleek and modern fireplace in great room with stone and ship lap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system, and more. cONTACT AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $484,606
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Josh Fleeks didn't expect it would come full circle like this. He's joining the program that nearly flipped him in high school and reuniting with Matt Rhule. Plus his position coach? He is Fleeks' former teammate.
South Dakota State and North Dakota State will play for the FCS national championship on Sunday. And some former Nebraska high school stars have big roles on both teams.
The Pillen administration won't say who has applied to fill the Sasse seat after the governor makes the appointment. Delaying that information is a snub to Nebraska citizens and open government.
A Nebraska City teacher and two paraprofessionals have been charged with child abuse after allegations that audio and videotapes captured them bullying an autistic child.
The Douglas County Health Department traced a source of the lead to food, specifically lead-contaminated spices.
Aldrick Scott fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents.
With seven transfers already set to join the team, Nebraska plans to host multiple potential additions this weekend, including two offensive linemen who were full-time starters and a receiver with nearly 200 career catches.
This restoration of Nebraska’s physical identity is a monumental task. But Marcus Satterfield knows what he wants. And unlike several past offensive coordinators, you don’t need to convince him to go old-school.
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career and has entered the transfer portal.