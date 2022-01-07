3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $55,000

Mechanics dream garage at a mobile home park! The garage has heating, cooling, and a beam in the middle of the garage to hoist engines. WOW! This space includes not only this amazing garage, a two-car car port, two sheds, and ample parking. This beautiful mobile home is updated throughout. New carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new vinyl siding, vinyl flooring in the main living area, updated bathrooms, and so many more updates. Super spacious main bedroom with a dream walk-in shower and large bathroom. Maplewood Estates offers a great clubhouse with a swimming pool, a basketball court, and a playground. This Maplewood Estates beauty is waiting for the new owner!