3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $60,000

This dollhouse was loved by the same family for 58 years! This clean home needs some TLC but you’ll see its charm and want to bring it back to its former glory! Notice the updated vinyl windows and siding, the hardwood floors throughout the main floor, and fully fenced back yard! Great room was an addition years ago, currently being used as a bedroom, but would make an epic sitting room with your working fireplace! The natural light is amazing and so is the almost complete 3rd bedroom upstairs. The kitchen is huge with double ovens and commercial fridge. The basement has high ceilings for more space for finished square feet. Furnace recently serviced. Ceiling fans in most rooms, newer blinds throughout, laundry shoot, updated electrical, newer roof, & an overall great home for your rental portfolio! Currently Tax Exempt would be $1910.16 in 2021