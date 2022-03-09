 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $69,000

Don't miss out of the large home sitting on a corner lot with a 3 plus car garage. Home has kitchen plus a formal living room. 2nd Kitchen on the main level along with 3 large bedroom. You will love the charm on this home, some original woodwork to make this your home! AMA

