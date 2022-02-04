 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $70,000

A tiny house before they were trendy!! This house literally cost less than a new SUV and is move in ready! Can be sold with the house next door (4367 Laurel). Come check'em out. AMA **Package deal available with 4367 Laurel, 4371 Laurel, 1721 Lake St & 3340 Fowler. Buy 1 or all.

