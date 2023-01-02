3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $725,000

Omaha's newest pocket neighborhood in the heart of the city! A villa community like no other! Made up of seven single-family homes, Pacific Grove gives you the unique opportunity to own new construction where you have always dreamed of living, Distinctively District 66. Prime location, conveniently tucked away off of 90th & Pacific. All layouts were designed with modern day living in mind. You choose all the interior finishes to truly make it feel like home! Lot 1 is a corner lot with a unique layout, the only one of it's kind. 10ft Ceilings throughout. 3 car garage. Main floor master suite w/ spacious walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining & living spaces and features a center island, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops & hardwood floors. Laundry room & separate designated drop zone. Additional main floor flex room to be office, playroom or additional bedroom. Fully finished basement includes additional bedrooms & bathroom, entertaining space, option to add wet bar & ample storage.