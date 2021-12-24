 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $75,000

Calling all investors!!! Great looking Ranch style home. Good amount of square footage. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 more in the attic. Big living room with 1 main bathroom in between both bedrooms. Alley access behind the house. New electrical box to be installed before closing. Home is part of an estate sale. Just minutes from the North Freeway (U.S.75). Great income producer.

