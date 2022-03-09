 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $75,000

Contract Pending Great addition to your rental portfolio. 3 bed 1 bath and 1 car garage. New roof in 2021, freshly painted, updated windows, new privacy fence in the backyard and newer HVAC. Previously rented for $875 a month.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert