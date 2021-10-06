3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000

Located in the highly desirable area of the Fairacres is this beautifully landscaped and wonderfully updated 2 story home. From the fantastic outdoor entertaining area to the beautiful architectural features of the interior of this home, you will LOVE it! Outside on the stone and brick patio you'll enjoy a huge firepit, warm and cozy fireplace and also an awesome pizza oven. The perfect place to entertain this fall. The updated kitchen offers Subzero refrigerator, quaint eating nook. Oversized primary bedroom with tons of storage and an awesome luxury bath featuring a stand alone tub, large walk in glass shower, double sinks and huge (13' x 11') walk in closet with credenza and beautiful chandelier. Cedar Closet in upstairs landing. Stunning craftsmanship, moldings, and design make this this home so welcoming and cozy. Long winding driveway gives plenty of room for off street parking. Landscaping is beautifully done! A great buy in this fantastic neighborhood.