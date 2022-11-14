3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000

Agent has equity. Pre-sale opportunity of midtown's newest and most luxurious residences, Crossroads201. Perfectly placed in the heart of Omaha, close to Aksarben Village, Med Center, Children's Hospital, Downtown, Memorial Park and of course the new $300MM + "The Crossroads" Project. Construction on this exclusive 4 residences will begin in July of 2022. These units have been designed and will be crafted with the only the finest quality and finish. The main floor has a sizable kitchen w/ chefs appliances, Eurowood custom cabinets, floating shelves, oversized island and an enormous pantry. Large family room w/ cozy fireplace, and large deck for grilling or enjoying a glass of wine. Bedroom level has 3 bedrooms, and easily accessible laundry room. Primary suite has its own private balcony. Top floor lounge w/ bar and oversized rooftop deck for partying and enjoying the view of "The Crossroads". Rare 3 car garage or flex space to be customized. Mature trees give this a private feel.