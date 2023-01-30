A great opportunity awaits here! Bring your thinking cap and start all over and make this your very own project! Property has been completely gutted and cleaned of debris, ready for you to start working on it. New roof, windows, and vinyl siding! AMA. Code violations per city inspector for roof, siding, windows, and deck. Please see attached documents.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $85,000
