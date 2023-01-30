 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $85,000

A great opportunity awaits here! Bring your thinking cap and start all over and make this your very own project! Property has been completely gutted and cleaned of debris, ready for you to start working on it. New roof, windows, and vinyl siding! AMA. Code violations per city inspector for roof, siding, windows, and deck. Please see attached documents.

