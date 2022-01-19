3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $995,000

Superb elegance and charm describe this beautiful Loveland home. Spacious rooms, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding add to the charm. Incredible addition designed by architect Bruce Frasier added unique space with lots of windows overlooking an exquisite backyard. The addition was also designed so that in future years a Primary Bedroom could be located on the main floor. Oversized family room, 1/2 bath, bar area, dinette & laundry were all included as part of the addition. The 2nd floor has 3 extra-large bdrms each having their own bath areas. Primary bdrm includes a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, his and her separate closets, and a Palladium window overlooking the serene backyard. The primary bath has double sinks, separate shower, whirlpool tub. The lower level has a separate kitchen, workout area, family room and 1/2 bath. Totally private, deep backyard has fireplace, large slate patio and an abundance of green grass to enjoy - all part of the .7 acre lot. 3 car garage.