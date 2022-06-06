MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- The Villas by Pine Crest Homes feature 7 ranch plans with simple, thoughtful & efficient layouts that maximize space & livability for the homebuyer who wants to live well without buying big. Your knees will thank you for the main floor living these homes offer. Kitchens flow into great rooms in these open layouts so the cooks can enjoy their company and the company can enjoy the cooks without overcrowding the kitchen. You are welcomed home to a wide open, zero step entry that is included in every villa in Granite Lake. These homes feel spacious & warm with numerous windows that bring in expansive natural light to every room. Ask anyone what they’d like more of in their life, & chances are most will say, “Time.” With a Pine Crest villa, you will be able to spend more time on the things you love, and less time on the things you don’t with the outdoor maintenance chores managed on your behalf. Reclaim your free time, and discover villa living by Pine Crest Homes.
3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $427,545
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trev Alberts said he's impressed with the "radical changes" Scott Frost has made to the Husker football program in one offseason. Now, Alberts said, Nebraska will try to turn all the change into wins.
Nine months after embarking on a robust campaign of honesty about Nebraska’s football home, Trev Alberts has convened a committee to work on renovation plans for Memorial Stadium.
Two Husker targets — Mario Buford and Dash Dorsey — were clear priorities at the first round of Nebraska's Friday Night Lights. Evan Bland has more from the event.
State officials unveiled the design for Nebraska's newest license plate, to be issued in 2023, depicting a mosaic featured inside the Capitol.
Nebraska football landed a commit from wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. “It came down to how Nebraska treated me throughout this entire process,” Doss said.
The body of a 20-year-old Omaha woman who went missing in the Missouri River when a boat sank Sunday night was found Thursday north of Blair.
Buena Vista High School, at 60th and L Streets in South Omaha, celebrated its grand opening Thursday. Omaha Public Schools is also opening three other buildings this August, plus another in 2023.
The three-alarm fire raged for hours Monday night in an Omaha chemical plant, destroying the building, sending out thick black smoke and drawing crowds of gawkers.
Right now, the Nebraska Humane Society's kennels — both public-facing and behind the scenes — are full, with 111 dogs.
Nebraska football is having its biggest recruiting weekend in years. And new receivers coach Mickey Joseph is a big reason why.