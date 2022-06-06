3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $427,545

MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE- The Villas by Pine Crest Homes feature 7 ranch plans with simple, thoughtful & efficient layouts that maximize space & livability for the homebuyer who wants to live well without buying big. Your knees will thank you for the main floor living these homes offer. Kitchens flow into great rooms in these open layouts so the cooks can enjoy their company and the company can enjoy the cooks without overcrowding the kitchen. You are welcomed home to a wide open, zero step entry that is included in every villa in Granite Lake. These homes feel spacious & warm with numerous windows that bring in expansive natural light to every room. Ask anyone what they’d like more of in their life, & chances are most will say, “Time.” With a Pine Crest villa, you will be able to spend more time on the things you love, and less time on the things you don’t with the outdoor maintenance chores managed on your behalf. Reclaim your free time, and discover villa living by Pine Crest Homes.