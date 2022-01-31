3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $460,520

Contract Pending Remain on market for back up offers only. The Asheboro ranch floor plan by Sherwood Homes sitting on a south facing lot, backing to a walking trail, conveniently located off of 126th and 370 in Founders Ridge. This open concept ranch has LVP throughout the main living areas, granite counters, custom cabinets with large hidden walk-in pantry, stone and shiplap fireplace, upgraded appliances with gas cooktop, apron sink and upgraded plumbing fixtures throughout. Beautiful master suite with large walk-in closet connecting to the laundry.