3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $465,208

The Ashville ranch plan with contemporary revised front elevation. PLVT throughout main living area, baths and laundry,. Open concept from entry to great room to kitchen and dining. Quartz or granite counters, Pantry, SS appliances. Fireplace in great room. Walk thru from drop zone to laundry to primary suite hosting walk-in tiled shower, walk-in closet, dual sinks. Popular three bedroom plan! Pictures of another finished home.